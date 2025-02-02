Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost Could Be in the Flames Top Six This Season

The Calgary Flames were looking to upgrade their offensive punch. GM Craig Conroy has been looking for a young, age-appropriate center to grow with his group after giving Elias Lindholm last season. Not to mention the scoring they lost when they moved Tyler Toffoli at the beginning of the 23-24 season.

Calgary Flames Make a Trade For Not Only Now But the Future

But even with the Flames right in the playoff mix in the Western Conference, Calgary’s offense needed more. Calgary is averaging 2.68 goals per game while giving up 2.92 goals per game. Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier weren’t helping things even when they were in the lineup. Both players were healthy scratches under Ryan Huska.

So what did the Flames do they go out and get Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee. Both players can add a much-needed offensive punch to the lineup. Frost has 25 points (11 goals and 14 assists) in 49 games. He was not one of John Tortorella’s favorites, but when he was in the lineup, he produced. Farabee has 19 pints (eight goals and 11 assists) in 50 games. He has hit 20 goals twice and is a good depth player at $5 million over the next three seasons.

NHL Rumors: Morgan Frost And Goaltending Upgrades

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button was on SportsCenter with Jay Onrait, discussing the Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee trade to the Calgary Flames from Philadelphia. Button was asked if these players could be in the top-six for the Flames next season, and he responded that they would both be in the top six this season.

Jay Onrait: “Best case scenario for Farabee and Frost Craig, they’re both in the top six by next season.”

Craig Button: “Well, next season, how about right this season? I mean, Mikael Backlund, your third-line center, Nazem Kadri, played in your top group, and now you have two more skilled players. Right now, they’re in their top six, Jay, there’s no question.

NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames Should Stand Pat at the Trade Deadline

And to try to get more skill, try to get more balance in your in your lineup. I mean, they try to scale players up the lineup and they’re not fits. You try to find those right fits. This is outstanding for Craig Conroy, the Calgary Flames because, as I said today (Friday), and moving forward, Farabee is going to be a big part of what they’re doing going forward.

The Flames have two players who could enter the top six this season. They hope their offensive output will raise their goal per game, keeping them in the playoff mix. But these moves are a sign from their general manager that Calgary is retooling on the fly. He believes in them enough to make the playoffs this year to be buyers.

