NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Blue Jackets, Senators, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Miles Wood was activated from the IR. He’s been out for 27 games with a back injury. He had also missed seven games earlier in the season with an upper-body injury.

Craig Merz: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan will be out for another six to eight weeks due to a wrist injury. He suffered the injury back on January 7th and was placed on the IR on January 9th.

Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner practiced on the weekend for the first time since his shoulder surgery on October 9th. He’s been skating on his own for the past several weeks.

“Definitely a good step in the process,” Jenner said. “Feels like it’s been a long, long time and it has. Obviously, it’s a morning skate, so a couple practices next week will, I think, be a bit more helpful with getting some 5-on-5s, stuff like that.”

Callum Fraser: Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark took part in their morning skate on the weekend but wasn’t in the lineup on Saturday. He’s progressing and coach Travis Green expects him to be back in the lineup sooner than later.

Defensemen Travis Hamonic and Jake Sanderson returned to the lineup.

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua has been cleared for contact. He’s been out since January 3rd and could return against St. Louis or Nashville.

NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has pulled out of the 4 Nations Face-Off for Team Canada as he’s been dealing with an ailment. He’ll focus on getting healthy for the rest of the NHL season.

Sweden will need to replace goaltender Jacob Markstrom (sprained MCL) and forward William Karlsson (lower-body).