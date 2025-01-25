NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Canes, Blackhawks, Avs, Devils, Lightning, Maple Leafs and More

Joe McDonald: Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman could be in the lineup today after missing Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin didn’t practice yesterday.

NHL.com: Sabres forward Ryan McLeod could return to the lineup today.

Forward Jason Zucker (illness) will be a game-time decision.

NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes forward William Carrier has been out for 10 games with a lower-body injury that required surgery, and “is going to be long-term now” according to coach Rod Brind’Amour. He added it could be a couple of months.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Miles Wood could return to the lineup today.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (groin) was on the ice before practice. He’s been starting to pick things up.

New Jersey Devils: Goaltender Jacob Markstrom will be out for four to six weeks with a sprained MCL. He will miss the Four Nations Faceoff.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson is out week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Stefen Rosner: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Egor Zamula missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Bryan Rust is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He left Thursday’s game after the second period.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Ty Dellandrea was placed on the IR with an upper-body injury that he suffered on Thursday.

Goaltender Vitek Vanecek practiced for the first time since he broke his cheekbone on December 17th. He’s day-to-day and will need some time to get back up to speed.

Alison Lukin: Seattle Kraken forward Chandler Stephenson skated on his own Friday after leaving Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Forward Jared McCann and defenseman Ryker Evans didn’t practice yesterday. Stephenson, McCann and Evans are game-time decisions according to coach Dan Bylsma.

Bruce Miles: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak missed his fourth consecutive game with a lower-body injury.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies skated before practice yesterday and won’t be in the lineup tonight. He’s day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Goaltender Anthony Stolarz was on the ice before practice and was taking shots from their goalie coach. He’s been out since December 12th and had a knee procedure on December 18th.

“He’s doing great so that’s very encouraging news and he’s out there moving around, going down and stuff like that, so he’s in a good spot right now,” Berube said. “Not really , we’re going to have to see him more and get him in full practices. But he’s doing well. Probably maybe a little ahead of schedule, I’m not sure exactly on that. But I don’t think it’s going to be a whole lot longer.”

