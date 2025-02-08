NHL Injuries: Sabres, Blackhawks, Devils, Senators, Flyers, Penguins, and Golden Knights

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres forwards Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen were all at practice yesterday.

Mike Harrington: Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said signs are pointing to all three being in the lineup today.

Paul Hamilton: Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn did not practice yesterday.

Tracey Myers: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson will be out for several weeks with a high left ankle sprain that he suffered in the second period of Thursday night’s game.

NHL Injuries: Friday the 7th

Bruce Miles: Nashville Predators forward Zachary L’Heureux left last night’s game after the second period with an upper-body injury. Coach Andrew Brunette said he’s day-to-day.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier skated again yesterday on his own.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green didn’t rule out Shane Pinto being in the lineup Saturday. He missed Thursday’s game with a left arm injury and is day-to-day. It may not make sense to play Pinto and he may be better off just waiting until after the Four Nations.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett is out until after the Four Nations Face-off. He’s been out with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen missed Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury could play this weekend.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby missed last night’s game. Crosby was injured on Tuesday but finished the game. He didn’t practice on Wednesday, skated on his own on Thursday and took part in their option morning skate on Friday.

Evgeni Malkin remains on the IR and out week-to-week.

Dan Rosen : Penguins coach Mike Sullivan didn’t have any further update on Crosby’s status over than he wasn’t playing on Friday. It is good news that he is skating.

: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan didn’t have any further update on Crosby’s status over than he wasn’t playing on Friday. It is good news that he is skating. Dan Rosen: Crosby had played in 229 consecutive games, and that was his first missed game since April 7th, 2022. It was the first time since November 13th, 2021 that Malkin and Crosby weren’t in the lineup together.

Dan Rosen: Penguins forward Bokondji Imana left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury.

Puck Pedia: The Vegas Golden Knights placed forward William Karlsson on the LTIR.

