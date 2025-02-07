NHL Rumors: A Spin Around the Rumor Mill with Plenty of Quick Hits

The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t have serious trade talks with the Vancouver Canucks

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t have serious trade talks with the Vancouver Canucks about Elias Pettersson or J.T. Miller. They had talks but they weren’t serious. The Blue Jackets don’t want to block centers Adam Fantilli and Cole Sillinger. Coming over soon will be Cayden Lindstrom, so you can add him to that group.

A spin around the rumor mill with some quick hits

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: With the salary cap going up to possibly $113.5 million in 2027, does it make the cost certainty of say Dylan Cozens at $7.1 million even more valuable? Does it make trading for a pending RFA like Buffalo Sabres pending RFA defenseman Bowen Byram? Is it more complicated for teams now to extend pending UFAs like Florida Panthers’ Sam Bennett?

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Carson Soucy is available and he can someone. The Calgary Flames would make sense, but they want to see Ilya Solovyov can do.

The Canucks were trying to get 2023 third-round pick Drew Fortescue from the New York Rangers in the J.T. Miller trade but settled on Victor Mancini.

The Colorado Avalanche were interested in Miller, and that is where some of the Casey Mittelstadt being available came from. It is also believed that the New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs checked in on Miller.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are looking for young, controllable players, and some are wondering if they’ll keep their top-13 protected 2025 first-round pick that belonged to the Rangers.

The Maple Leafs are aiming for a second-line center but may not be able to there with a 2025 first-round pick.

The Dallas Stars have around $5 million on LTIR cap space remaining and could be looking to improve the right side of their defense.

Can see the Tampa Bay Lightning being interested in Sabres Alex Tuch, and they wouldn’t be alone.

The Columbus Blue Jackets will look to extend defenseman Dante Fabbro.

Teams will be watching Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Connor Murphy and Seth Jones, and forward Ryan Donato.

The Utah Hockey Club has some defensemen they could make available.

