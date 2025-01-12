NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames and Montreal Canadiens

Calgary Flames Continue To Look To Add For Age-Appropriate Player

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Francis sat down with Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy this past week to discuss the team’s future plans. The Fames are currently fighting for a wild spot in the West, which is different from last season when they had all these unrestricted free agents teams wanted.

Once again, Conroy is looking for an age-appropriate player under 30 in the 23- to 25-year-old range to grow with his young team. That player they have been looking for has been a center, but with many teams still in the mix, he has yet to find the player he wants.

But the Flames GM is definitely looking to add. Conroy wants to be a buyer rather than a seller.

NHLRumors.com Note: As multiple outlets, including RG Media, have documented it, the Flames want to add a center. Most teams want to add centers. But the Flames need a right-shot center since every center they have is a left-shot center. Conroy continues to believe his team is in the middle of retooling, not a rebuild. He has multiple firsts, however; one is tied up in a deal with the Canadiens that goes back a couple of years. However, an age-appropriate center is something that could make him move one of those first-round picks.

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: As Dumont writes, Jake Evans is playing the best hockey of his career. He is in a position where he can cash in this summer. As it has been noted, contending teams will be interested in Evans for the playoffs, including the New Jersey Devils.

Now, there are reports that the Canadiens and Evans are open to a contract extension. So what would be the cost? If you look around the league, player comparables include Brett Howden, who signed a five-year deal with Vegas with an AAV of $2.5 million. Evan Rodrigues with the Florida Panthers, who signed a four-year deal with an AAV of $3 million and Frédérick Gaudreau, who signed a five-year deal with the Minnesota Wild with a $2.1 million AAV.

Those are fair numbers for a player who is on pace for 20 goals this season. And remember, even with the cap going up, teams want to pay players a percentage of the cap. Evans could get somewhere between $3.25 million to $3.7 million on a new deal.

NHLRumors.com Note: Evans will be a hot commodity on the trade market. However, if you look around the NHL, a player like Evans, who makes $3.5 million or more, could become a cap casualty later on down the road. Marco D’Amico of RG Media noted, early on, an AAV of $3 million on a three or four-year deal. Right now, he might have played himself out of that range and market. It is an interesting dilemma with the Canadiens in a playoff spot. This is a player to watch moving forward.

