NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and the Rising Salary Cap

The Calgary Flames continue to look for forwards

TSN: The Calgary Flames added two forwards last week in Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee and they aren’t done on that front according to Pierre LeBrun as they’re still interested in Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens. About two-thirds of the league has talked to the Sabres about Cozens.

“Given that he’s still a member of the Sabres it tells you that nothing has moved the needle. Calgary really likes the right shot of Cozens and has remained in contact with Buffalo on him.

The point here is that it would be a hockey deal if they were able to go next level in these conversations. The Flames, despite being in a playoff race, don’t want to trade for a rental, they don’t want to give up assets for a short-term deal.”

The Vancouver Canucks would like to add a center

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks are in the market for a center, and yes it would nice to acquire one before the trade deadline, but big picture is to acquire one before the start of next season according to Pierre LeBrun. One center they’ve shown some interest in is Dylan Cozens. The Sabres and Canucks have talked but…

“That had to do more with Elias Pettersson, and we know the Canucks have taken Pettersson off the market for now, they want to see how he responds after the Miller trade so let’s see ifs Vancouver can pick that up in a different form when it comes to Buffalo.”

Who will benefit the most with the rising cap?

TSN: Chris Johnston notes that superstars were always going to get paid, like pending UFAs Mikko Rantanen and Mitch Marner. but it might be the next tier that benefits the most from the salary cap rising. The top-six forwards and top-four defensemen.

“If we look at the UFA board for this summer, that’s guys like Nicolai Ehlers, a pending UFA with the Winnipeg Jets, maybe Brock Boeser in Vancouver, Brock Nelson. Players of that ilk, the feeling is that those guys are probably going to get to be a $7 or $8 million player, pushing to $9 million in this brave new world, and so the agents of course are lining up and licking their chops with the possibility of getting new deals.”

