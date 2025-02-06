NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, and the Buffalo Sabres

The Dallas Stars may not be done

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, doesn’t think the Dallas Stars are finished and they could be looking to add to their blue line again.

“I don’t think they’re finished with the make-up of their defence. I think they could change it further — I think it’s possible that maybe somebody else goes out, and someone else comes in. Monday, today, they’re supposed to find out about (Miro) Heiskanen, get a better idea about what his situation is. They seem to believe he won’t be out until the playoffs, that he could be back before then. (Heiskanen is out month-to-month)

“But I don’t think it’s impossible that they continue to remake their blue line, at least once more.”

NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars Still Not Done Making Trades

St. Louis Blues trade tiers

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the St. Louis Blues.

Untouchables … I think – Robert Thomas, Colton Parayko, Dylan Holloway, and Philip Broberg.

Does it help to move them? Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, Brayden Schenn, Jake Neighbours, Jordan Binnington, and Joel Hofer.

Part of the future, but in the right deal … – Zack Bolduc, Alexey Toropchenko, and Tyler Tucker.

It would make sense – Justin Faulk, and Ryan Suter.

Worth more than the return – Cam Fowler, and Radek Faksa.

Won’t move the needle – Alexandre Texier, Mathieu Joseph, Nathan Walker, and Oskar Sundqvist.

Not an option – Nick Leddy, and Torey Krug

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Continue to Take Calls on Wanted Players

If the Buffalo Sabres were to move Dylan Cozens, it would be a hockey trade and not for futures

TSN: There is a lot of interest around the league in Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens, including the Calgary Flames, but they may not have assets to acquire him according to Pierre LeBrun for a couple of reasons.

“First, I don’t think Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams is actually shopping Cozens. He’s taking calls because Buffalo is in last place, and he has to take calls. But if he moves Cozens after signing him to a long-term deal, I think it would have to be apples for apples and not just a futures deal. Buffalo would need players coming their way to help this team too.”