NHL Rumors: Dylan Cozens Trade is Not Just About Now But the Future

Buffalo Sabres Have Many Players Teams Want, Including Dylan Cozens

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron and was asked about the injury to Dylan Cozens and if that could play a factor in trade talks. Pagnotta stated the Cozens trade, along with other potential players on the move, is not about the now but the future as well.

NHLRumors.com Transcriptions

NHL Rumors: The Cost to Get Dylan Cozens from Buffalo is a High One

Martin Biron: “(Dylan) Cozens missed practice , and they don’t know if he’ll be available for the game on Saturday. How much does injury play into the conversation at this time? Like, do the teams inquiring on the player are they, like, entitled to the whole medical history right now? Because, for example, Nashville may be calling on Dylan Cozens who they play Saturday. You may not want to tell Nashville what’s happening with Dylan Cozens, because he may be on the ice and playing against them, right?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Yeah. I mean, depending on how things, how things go in Buffalo’s conversations, you know that that could be part of the mix. I don’t think anybody who’s looking to acquire Dylan Cozens now is doing it with the exclusive mindset of upgrading the roster this season.

He’s got a lot of term left on his deal, and he is signed to a big contract. This is a long-term play for the teams that are interested in Cozens. It’s not just this season. They want to be able to upgrade their roster up the middle for the next, you know, five, six-plus seasons, which is, you know, why Cozens is an attractive piece.

NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, St. Louis Blues, and the Buffalo Sabres

Again, however, this does play out it’s going to be a talent for talent, addressing another need, perhaps elsewhere. There are other players on Buffalo that have generated interest as well, and teams have called about. Whether it’s (Alex) Tuch or (Tage) Thompson or JJ Peterka and whomever else.

Obviously, teams are going to call when you’re among the bottom feeders in the league. Doesn’t mean all those guys are available, and they’ve been told, other teams anyway, have been told that they’re not.

So you have Cozens as a piece that they’re willing to move. Bo Byram’s name is out there. Teams have asked about Owen Power. Buffalo is going to consider a variety of options. Again, however, this plays out, if the move does happen, it’s going to affect both sides in the now and the foreseeable future.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.