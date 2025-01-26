NHL Rumors: Elias Pettersson, Buffalo Sabres, Chicago Blackhawks, and Sidney Crosby

The Hurricanes were interested in Elias Pettersson, the Buffalo Sabres still are

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Carolina Hurricanes, and Buffalo Sabres interest in Elias Pettersson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “And finally, Patterson. There was a time I thought that Patterson was going to be a Carolina Hurricane. Obviously, it didn’t happen. I think those talks continue, and I believe that one of the teams that has really shown a lot of interest is Buffalo. There are others, but the sabers are definitely in there.

Ron MacLean: “One thing on that Vancouver angle, not J T Miller, it was going to have to be Pettersson?

Friedman: “No, yesterday if they were going to make the deal was going to be Pettersson.

Chicago’s involvement in the Mikko Rantanen trade

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on why the Chicago Blackhawks got involved in the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes trade.

Ron MacLean: “So when you look at the boards, you keep seeing Connor Bedard, Chicago Blackhawks have a third-round pick, essentially, in this deal. And you think, is that what Connor gets out of this deal? Bedard. Where’s Chicago in this?

Friedman: “Well, they’re going to have, you know, they’re going to have a ton of cap room, and I think they’re going to be aggressive, Ron.

But look like for this, whenever I struggle with this and I struggle with this stuff, I go to the math nerds, because they know a lot more than I do, and I say, Does this make sense?’ And the things that they point out for the Blackhawks is they get a higher pick than they believe they would have gotten if they just traded Hall straight up, probably by about 25 to 30 picks.

And the other thing this is not insignificant, if you look at the money they would have had to pay Hall, and the money that they’re going to pay rent, and they probably save about half a million dollars. So I think that’s part of it too.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on if Sidney Crosby could be headed to Colorado.

Ron MacLean: “We’ll come back to the cap, and Mitch Marner is UFA too, but first Crosby, this opens the door for this speculation that the Cole Harbour kids will be together now that they’ve moved Rantanen. Is that a possibility?”

Friedman: “I don’t think so. I know everybody would love that, but I don’t, I don’t think that’s in the cards now. No.”

