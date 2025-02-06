NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Will those Florida Panthers be sneaky?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, said the Florida Panthers may be limited on salary cap room and assets but they may have a way to surprise us.

“I think they’re looking at a right-handed-shot D for sure. But teams are wary of them, that Bill Zito’s going to pull something out of his hat.”

The Philadelphia Flyers will be big-game hunting

Sportsnet: The Philadelphia Flyers could be up to something big according to Elliotte Friedman.

“Danny Briere was on the Philly broadcast and he basically confirmed what everybody had said — that they’re clearing cap room and they’re going big-game hunting. They’re really going to try something.”

Friedman wonders about an offer sheet this offseason.

A couple of players the Toronto Maple Leafs should target

Sportsnet: Justin Bourn and Jason Bukala and who the Toronto Maple Leafs should target at the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

David Amber: “Who is one player that Toronto should target via trade, so very timely?”

Bourne: “Well, there’s the fantasy names that are like Dylan Cozens and J.T. Miller (since traded), but I’ll say Scott Laughton is a reasonable name from the Philly Flyers. Sounds like they’re moving some pieces. He can do everything. He can chip in. He can kill penalties. He’s, you know, put him anywhere sort of guy.

I have Nelson written in the article, Brock Nelson, but I don’t think he, I think Lou wants to win. I think they’re going to keep him.”

Bukala: “I’m curious if they don’t need to go after a defenseman, again. You seem to talk about this all the time, so I’m throwing Mario Ferraro‘s name back in the mix there. Cost effective. You’ve got him for a couple years, and I think he would be a great fit on the back end.”

Amber: “I’ve been saying this for a while, Alex Tuch. We’ll see.”

Bukala: “That would be a really good pickup.”