NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Jets, and Regular Season Games in Quebec City?

Did the Carolina Hurricanes inquire about Mitch Marner?

The Leafs Nation: Frank Seravalli on DFO Rundown on the Carolina Hurricanes inquiry of Mitch Marner.

“I believe that the Carolina Hurricanes at least inquired about Mitch Marner as they were going through this process with Mikko Rantanen. I don’t know how far they got. I don’t know if it’s a possibility that maybe they were not a team that Marner would go to.”

Dylan Samberg deserves a nice extension from the Winnipeg Jets

Jacob Stoller of Sportsnet: Winning Jets 26-year-old defenseman Dylan Samberg is a pending RFA with arbitration rights. He’s a year away from unrestricted free agency. The salary cap hit rising and will hit a $100 million soon.

Would an eight-year deal with a salary cap hit of around $5 million work for both sides? The Jets have believed in Samberg for a while now, and were okay with letting Brenden Dillon walk after last season as they knew they had Samberg to set into his spot.

Ottawa Senators owner wouldn’t mind regular season games in Quebec City, the NHL…

James Murphy of RG.org: The Ottawa Senators will be playing two preseason games at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City next year and Sens owner Michael Andlauer said he hopes they can play a few regular season games there in the future. He said the NHL can go to Sweden, so why not Quebec City?

That was the first time NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daley heard that, and it caught him a bit off guard.

“He said what?” Daly asked when notified of Andlauer’s comments. “Well, I don’t have any inside information here; all I read is that there was an announcement that Ottawa would be playing some preseason games in Quebec City.”

The financial infrastructure, declining Canadian dollar, and a now $2 billion expansion fee severely restricts any expansion to Quebec City.

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the Minnesota Wild

“There hasn’t been anyone who has stepped up and been willing to pay a $2 Billion expansion fee. Until that happens, it’s a non-starter,” a high-ranking NHL executive source told RG. “Even the government, who in the past has promised they would help finance a new team, has yet to deliver. Until that happens, it’s all pure speculation.”

