NHL Rumors: It Doesn’t Look Like the Situation Will Get Any Better for the Vancouver Canucks

Gary Mason of The Globe and Mail: It’s not looking like Vancouver Canucks forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson are able to put their differences aside according to team president Jim Rutherford.

“We’ve had those conversations and I think the parties understand that and I think they’ve tried. As you know, sometimes emotions get deep and as much as people try sometimes you can’t get over it. It certainly appears that’s what’s going on here.”

It was a problem that is affecting the team now and will effect them in the future as they have to come up with a new plan from the one they entered the season with.

Both Pettersson and Miller haven’t played up to expectations this season. Miller spent some time away from the team for personal reasons. It has a trickle-down effect and the team as a whole hasn’t looked the same as the one that got to the Conference Final last season.

Rutherford when asked if it has impacted the entire team: “Yes, yup.”

It’s possible that they aren’t able to find the right trade and it’s possible that both players remain with the Canucks for this season. He said he’d rather not trade either Miller or Pettersson.

If they are able to trade one, Rutherford said they don’t know if that will fix their problems and they’d just have to wait and see. Since both are centers, they’ll need a center back, but they do realize they won’t be getting a No. 1 center in return.

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks management has had meetings with J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson, trying to mend the fences with the two, while talking trade for months. They haven’t been able to find a respectable trade according to Darren Dreger and they haven’t found any type of resolution.

“This means now you’re at the place where you try to expedite a trade. It has to be a respectable trade, especially for Miller. He’s got a no-movement clause so if they have to carry this thing into the summer, if the offers aren’t good enough, they’re willing to do that.

They appreciate the talent that Pettersson is and will present, so no fire sale in Vancouver.”

