NHL Rumors: J.T. Miller, Brock Nelson, And More

The Vancouver Canucks And J.T. Miller A Focus Again

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: Yes, J.T. Miller is still out there. What does Vancouver do now? The market blockbuster has taken place with Mikko Rantanen going to Carolina. Miller carries value but where could he land? Keep in mind that the forward has the conch as he can nix any trade by just saying no.

The New York Rangers remain the most obvious target. Honestly, they always have. Carolina or New Jersey were never truly a factor here. That is the reality. A near deal fell through but behind the scenes, the work is going on. New York’s forwards have the same basic clause as Miller but maybe a K’Andre Miller, Filip Chytil, or prospects can tip the scale.

Again, even Columbus and Dallas are fringe possibilities. That is one thing about this rumors business. All it takes is a phone call.

There is this to consider.

Dishing More On Miller

Patrick Johnston of The Province: Most pundits and even fans feel like Miller to the Rangers is the only game in town. Insiders acknowledge that it appears destined to be the Rangers or bust. Carolina has almost no reason to make this deal. The same goes for New Jersey. Could a team like Boston hop in? Maybe.

Again, the options are limited so the return will inevitably be too. Many times in the past these types of trades appear underwhelming. However, under the circumstances, leverage is all but out the window.

Likely, the shoe drops but again everyone is waiting.

About A Center Named Brock

Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff: The New York Islanders have a trade chip in Brock Nelson. Now, does Lou Lamoriello cash in that chip? The General Manager seems hellbent to get this team to the playoffs. However, reality appears to disagree.

The good news for Lamoriello is such a deal could bring about a nice return. Nelson is a pending UFA with a $6 million cap hit. He is also 33. Then again, he has a respectable 50 points in 78 career playoff games. Nelson can kill penalty and get to the high-danger area like few players in his position.

Ideally, he is a second-line center with attributes for a top-unit power play. Will he net a first-round pick? It is possible when compared to other deals similar to the talent of Nelson.

Keep an eye on New Jersey, Minnesota, Boston, and maybe Winnipeg. Other teams could join in as well.

