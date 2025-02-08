NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs Lack Assets, and a Rumor Spin Around the League

The Toronto Maple Leafs lack assets and may have to settle for depth options

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) The Toronto Maple Leafs are limited in trade assets, basically only their 2026 first-round pick, Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan. They’d only move one of those if they got back someone that has term.

It’s more likely that they’ll offer their 2025 second-round pick in a package from someone like Luke Kunin, Yanni Gourde, or Nick Bjugstad.

Defenseman Morgan Reilly has a no-movement clause until after the 2027-28 season where it becomes a 10-team no-trade clause.

Realistic potential additions for the Maple Leafs would include Brandon Tanev, Luke Schenn, Brock Nelson, Luke Kunin, Scott Laughton, and Rasmus Ristolainen.

Quick Hits

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Last Friday some within the San Jose Sharks organization thought defenseman Cody Ceci would be traded to the Vancouver Canucks. Ceci went to the Dallas Stars and the Canucks traded for Marcus Pettersson.

The Colorado Avalanche may be one of the teams interested in Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro.

The Boston Bruins spoke with Justin Brazeau‘s camp back in December but nothing since.

The Columbus Blue Jackets did inquire about Canucks Elias Pettersson but don’t get the sense that an asking price was discussed.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Calgary Flames are among the teams that have spoken with the Buffalo Sabres about Dylan Cozens.

The Los Angeles Kings are looking for a right-handed, scoring winger. They don’t have much salary cap space to work with.

Brady will have to go to Matthew

DJ Siddiqi of RG.org: If the Tkachuk brothers are ever to play together in the NHL, it’s going to have to be for the Florida Panthers as Matthew doesn’t have any plans on leaving the organization.

“I’m never leaving Florida, so to play together, he would have to come here,” says Tkachuk. “We knew the easiest way was for Team USA.”

