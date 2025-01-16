NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Lane Hutson may have some big contract comparables

Marc D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson is leading all rookie defensemen in scoring, and is eligible to sign a contract extension after July 1st. He’s over a point-a-game over his last 21 games.

Hutson has been paired with Mike Matheson, and GM Kent Hughes might consider hanging onto Matheson.

Though he’s less than 50 games into his NHL career, there are a couple of other young, offensive defensemen who signed big contracts early in their careers.

NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens Continue to Look at Their Options

Adam Fox signed a seven-year, $9.5 million deal with the New York Rangers after only 125 NHL games (89 points).

Quinn Hughes had 94 points in 124 games and signed a six-year deal at a $7.85 million deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

Cale Makar had 94 points in 101 games and signed a six-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche at $9 million per.

Would the Stars be interested in Rasmus Ristolainen? The Rangers have some UFAs they should move

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has two years left on his contract at a $5.1 million cap hit, and he wouldn’t come cheap. If the Flyers were to move him, they could be looking for a young, NHL player or an intriguing prospect.

The Dallas Stars could be one of the teams interested in Ristolainen. Could they get the Flyers to retain some salary? The Flyers should target 6′ 7″ defenseman Lian Bichsel.

NHL Rumors: Dallas Stars, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

The New York Rangers should be looking to sell no matter where they are in the standing at the deadline. They have pending UFAs in Ryan Lindgren, Reilly Smith and Jimmy Vesey.

If the Rangers were to retain some salary on Ryan Lindgren ($4.5 million), he’d have even more trade value. He plays a physical game, blocks shots, kills penalties and during the playoffs has be regularly paired with Adam Fox.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.