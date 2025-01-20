NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Florida Panthers

Simon Nemec hasn’t asked for a trade … yet

Tomas Prokop: New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec to @DennikSport last week: “I’ve gone through the toughest period of my career. It’s over now, and I’m playing my hockey again.”

…

“It’s hard to say, it’s still too early to request a trade. If this situation continues, it will have to be addressed, but for now, this is how it stands.”

David Pagnotta: On the Florida Panthers and what they could be looking for ahead of the trade deadline.

Kate Pettersen: “And guys, since are here in Florida, why don’t we start with the Florida Panthers, the defending cup champs?

They’re getting ready for the first of three meetings here against the Red Wings. And as we look towards the trade deadline, the talk seems to be that they’re looking to add some depth. Whether that’s a bottom-pairing defenseman or a bottom-six forward. Is that what you guys are hearing?

Pagnotta”Yeah, it certainly seems like that’s what Bill Zito would like to do with his group. Looking around, seeing what kind of bargain-type deals that can work and fit for his group. He’s done it in the past. He’s looking for special deals, cap-friendly deals that fit for his group. We’ll see what he ends up pulling off over these next several weeks.

But it certainly looks like, and the team’s going to accrue more cap just like everyone else, you’re going to accrue more cap space as the season progresses, but they’re going to look to be very strategic in how they spend their dollars as they look to add some depth. Perhaps on the on the back end, maybe in that bottom-six, but it sounds like the D core is something that they may look to prioritize.”

