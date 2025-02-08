NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, and the Montreal Canadiens

Brock Nelson could get a short-term deal from the New York Islanders

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: The New York Islanders are still in the playoff mix. Brock Nelson is a pending UFA but unless the Islanders drop out of the race, he could be sticking around. There is also the possibility of an extension.

“There is a good chance the Islanders extend Nelson to a short-term deal,” a source confirmed. “It is unlikely he agrees to a two-year deal, but there is an option for a three-year extension with the team right now.”

The Vancouver Canucks showed interest in the 33-year-old forward last year, who carries a $6 million cap hit.

The Montreal Canadiens have interest in Dylan Cozens but should they go after Bowen Byram?

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: Kevin Weekes has mentioned that the Montreal Canadiens have shown some interest in Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens. A source from the Sabres side of things has said they are looking for a comparable center, a top-four right-handed defenseman or an elite, NHL ready prospect.

The Calgary Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and the Nashville Predators have also shown interest in Cozens but may lack the acquiring assets. The Canadiens may not want to go that far yet either.

“Montreal would likely need to include one of their 1st-round picks and a young player off their roster, and I’m not sure they want to do that right now.”

Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras and Colorado Avalanche Casey Mittelstadt are two other centers the Canadiens have had some interest in over the past year.

A Western source wondered if the Canadiens should target Sabres defenseman Bowen Byram over Cozens.

