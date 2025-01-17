NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The Penguins have been trying to trade Tristan Jarry since the offseason

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas confirmed that they’d been exploring a Tristan Jarry trade since the offseason.

The Bruins may go through a retool if they don’t get going

TSN: Boston Bruins president Cam Neeley said they really haven’t been happy with the teams play since training camp, and that they will explore all options ahead of the trade deadline. They could be buying or retooling.

“We’ll see where we’re at,” he said Wednesday of the team’s approach to the trade deadline. “I think right now, we’ve got to look at two paths: one that we’re buying and one that we may be re-tooling a little bit.

“We still feel like we’ve got a playoff team here and we certainly don’t want to jeopardize getting out of the playoffs because we made some moves that may be good for the future, but not good for the present.”

The Winnipeg Jets may not have to focus on a center

TSN: There aren’t too many contending teams that aren’t looking at what center depth might be available, as well as top-four/five defensemen according the Darren Dreger.

The Winnipeg Jets were thought to looking for center depth, but Adam Lowry has stepped up in the second-line role with Vladislav Namestnikov‘s injury, so it might alter their trade deadline plans a bit.

“So if this continues up to the deadline, and the Winnipeg Jets aren’t injured, maybe this allows Kevin Cheveldayoff to take a more versatile approach, and instead of specifically looking at centre ice, maybe just grabs the best forward available at that point.”

Teams checking in on Seth Jones

TSN: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones carries a $9.5 million cap hit through 2029-30 with a full no-move, and it’s not like the Blackhawks are shopping him, but teams are calling according to Darren Dreger.

“But look, he’s a quality defenceman, and yes, teams are calling and they’re asking about Seth Jones’ availability. So it’s going to be something that we have to continue to watch as Kyle Davidson, again, put some form of stamp in this fight to the rebuild of the Chicago Blackhawks.”

