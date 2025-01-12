NHL Rumors: Rick Tocchet, a Pending UFA Coach

Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet is in the final year of his contract

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the Jay Onrait show on the Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet being in the final year of his contract.

Onrait: “You said something on insider trading that caught my attention as well. Just about the Rick Tocchet contract situation. Can you expand on that a little bit more Pierre? Do you get the sense that the two sides are talking because I didn’t even realize until you talked about it on insider trading, the talk his deal was technically up at the end of the season.

LeBrun: “Yeah. I mean, listen, it wasn’t meant to be a revelation, except that, to your point, I hadn’t seen a lot of talk about this. But again, let’s just deal in fact, the fact is, Rick Tocchet’s deal expires at the end of the season, although there is an option for next year on it, and you know, that’s for the two parties to figure out where that goes.

You know, the fact of the matter is, he obviously was not signed to an extension before this season. That’s not the end of the world. Rob Brind’Amour, last year, worked right through his deal and then signed a new extension in May or June. So that, that is that does happen with coaches. So I don’t think it’s the end of the world that talks in that position.

But the reason I felt it was timely to I guess, bring it up, is a) because I don’t think a lot of people maybe were aware, had been focused on that aspect with Rick Tocchet. Who would be in great demand, by the way, if he became a free agent.

But also in the context of everything else happening. I mean, there’s a lot of stuff going on here, and you kind of wonder at the end of the year, where will Rick Tocchet’s head be at. that’s the reason I brought it up.

