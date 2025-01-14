NHL Rumors: San Jose Sharks, and a Top 30 NHL Trade Board

The San Jose Sharks have several players that will draw interest ahead of the trade deadline

The Fourth Period: The San Jose Sharks have some pending UFAs that they could look to move between now and the March 7th NHL trade deadline – forwards Mikael Granlund, Luke Kunin and Nico Sturm, defencemen Cody Ceci and Jan Rutta, and goaltenders Alexandar Georgiev and Vitek Vanecek.

Granlund could be their best trade asset. Defenseman Mario Ferraro has a year left and is also drawing interest again. Ferraro carries a $4.25 million cap hit and got a lot of interest last year.

Teams looking for defensemen include Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers.

NHL Injury Updates for January 14th

Top 30 NHL trade board

The Athletic: A look at the top 30 players on The Athletics NHL trade board.

1. Elias Pettersson – C – Canucks – $11.6 million cap hit

2. J.T. Miller – C – Canucks – $8 million cap hit

3. Ivan Provorov – LHD – Blue Jackets – $6.75 million cap hit

4. Rasmus Ristolainen – RHD – Flyers – $5.1 million cap hit

5. Chris Kreider – LW – Rangers – $6.5 million cap hit

6. Yanni Gourde – C – Kraken – $5.2 million cap hit

7. Brock Nelson – C – Islanders – $6 million cap hit

8. Marcus Pettersson – LHD – Penguins – $4.03 million cap hit

9. David Savard – RHD – Canadiens – $3.5 million cap hit

10. John Gibson – G – Ducks – $6.4 million cap hit

11. Kyle Palmieri – RW – Isladners – $5 million cap hit

12. Mathieu Olivier – RW – Blue Jackets – $1.1 million cap hit

13. Brandon Tanev – LW – Kraken – $3.5 million cap hit

14. Will Borgen – RHD – Rangers – $2.7 million cap hit

15. Bowen Byram – LHD – Sabres – $3.85 million cap hit

16. Scott Laughton – C – Flyers – $3 million cap hit

17. Mikael Granlund – C – Sharks – $5 million cap hit

18. Brandon Saad – LW – Blues – $4.5 million cap hit

19. Taylor Hall – LW – Blackhawks – $6 million cap hit

20. Cody Ceci – RHD – Sharks – $3.25 million cap hit

21. Mario Ferraro – LHD – Sharks – $3.25 million cap hit

22. Nils Hoglander – RW – Canucks – $1.1 million cap hit

23. Kyle Palmieri – RW – Isladners – $5 million cap hit

24. Gustav Nyquist – C – Predators – $3.19 million cap hit

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks and Four Trade Destination for Elias Pettersson

25. Alexandar Georgiev – G – Sharks – $2.924 million cap hit

26. Nick Bjugstad – C – Utah – $2.1 million cap hit

27. Mike Matheson – LHD – Canadiens – $4.875 million cap hit

28. Barclay Goodrow – C/LW – Sharks – $3.642 million cap hit

29. Vincent Desharnais – RHD – Canucks – $2 million cap hit

30. Nick Roberston – LW – Maple Leafs – $875,000 cap hit

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.