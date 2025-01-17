NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Nashville Predators

St. Louis Blues GM willing to make moves if the team doesn’t turn things around

TSN: The St. Louis Blues are still in the wild-card race, but GM Doug Armstrong hasn’t been happy with their play of late and has threatened changes according to Darren Dreger. Dreger on Armstrong:

“But he basically said, ‘Look, if you guys aren’t going to get the job done, I’m going to start moving bodies, and I’ll change some things moving forward here.’ So not a threat, but just an acknowledgment from the GM that he needs more.”

NHL Rumors: Don’t Expect Pittsburgh to Trade for John Gibson

The New Jersey Devils are looking for scoring and blue line depth

Kevin Weekes: Have been told that the New Jersey Devils are interested in adding a little more scoring and some depth to their blue line.

The Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs will be among the teams checking in on Ryan O’Reilly

TSN: Pierre LeBrun notes that New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald wouldn’t obviously name names, but he’s looking for a center. Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving also said he’s looking for centers. And both won’t be alone. Teams will be, and some have started calling the Nashville Predators about Ryan O’Reilly.

“What I can tell you is that the Predators are not actively shopping Ryan O’Reilly. They’re not trying to trade him. However, they are listening. They have to. Where they are in the standings, they’re not making the playoffs. I guess I would put it this way. The Predators are absolutely fine with keeping O’Reilly as part of a bounce back next year.

Remember, the Predators are not looking to do a rebuild, they’re looking to bounce back, kind of like New Jersey did, and get back in the playoff picture next year. O’Reilly could be a part of that. He’s got two and a half years left on his contract but, and there’s always a but Gino, if a team really steps up and makes Nashville think with a real offer then it’s perhaps something the Predators would look at. ”

NHL Rumors: Ryan O’Reilly Being Treated as if he has Trade Protection

O’Reilly doesn’t have trade protection but they’re treating it like he does.

