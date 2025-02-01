NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs needs

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: The Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs will both be looking to add at the trade deadline, but both are limited with salary cap space and draft capital.

The Lightning should be lookout for a defenseman that could step into a top-four role if needed. They could also use some secondary scoring in their bottom six.

The Maple Leafs top need is a third-line center. Max Domi is better suited for the wing, and with John Tavares out with an injury, their lack of depth is exposed. They need to find a veteran centerman. After a centerman, a right-handed defenseman is their next need.

Potential third-line center trade options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: It’s believed the Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking a third-line center, and a lot will come down to the cost to acquire and what their salary cap hit is. A look at some options that might be available to them.

Big swings with term

Ryan O’Reilly – Nashville Predators – He has two years left at $4.5 million and it’s not known if the Preds would be open to moving him. Would O’Reilly want to play for the Leafs again? Would the Leafs need a team to retain salary.

Scott Laughton – Philadelphia Flyers – Has been linked to the Leafs for a year. One year left at $3 million. The Leafs don’t have a 2025 first-round pick.

Expensive pending UFA rentals

Yanni Gourde – Seattle Kraken – Was a third-line center on the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. There will be lots of interest.

Brock Nelson – New York Islanders – He could be a second-line center for some teams and the cost to acquire will likely be too high for the Leafs.

Cheap(er) pending UFA rentals

Trent Frederic – Boston Bruins – The Bruins won’t be giving him away if they go into sell mode.

Nick Bjugstad – Utah Hockey Club – Right-handed and is six-foot-six.

