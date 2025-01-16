NHL Rumors: Tristan Jarry Was Just the First Move for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry Signals The Pittsburgh Penguins Still On Track to Retool on the Fly

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment with Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron and was asked if the Tristan Jarry waivers move by the Pittsburgh Penguins was a sign of things to come.

Steve Kouleas: “Well, Dave, the lead item is Tristan Jarry on waivers. Nobody’s going to take him. Year Two at almost 5.4. Three years after this .866, now people are talking about (Kyle) Dubas and Jarry and (Erik) Karlsson, as the Penguins have won once in their last eight, 1-5-2. What do you make of the waivers, and where do the Penguins go from here.”

Dave Pagnotta: “Well, I mean, yeah, something had to give at some point. Based on his performance in the last five straight starts, numbers just aren’t good. As you said, the expectation is nobody’s going to claim him not at that contract and go down to the AHL and try to find your game again.

Free up a little bit of cap space, but that’s almost irrelevant in terms of the decision-making process and reasoning here. They went on a bit of an upswing. They’re back on the downswing and really haven’t kind of deviated from the mindset of we are listing on everybody, pretty much, and that remains the case.

They’ve got pending free agents like (Anthony) Beauvillier and (Drew) O’Connor. Marcus Petterson will continue to draw interest and is still likely to be moved ahead of the deadline, so they’ll be looking certainly at that, but they’re also willing to listen on other players, including (Erik) Karlsson, including (Michael) Bunting and (Bryan) Rust has a full no-movement clause. But the right offer is presented they would certainly consider that too.

So that if they could continue to stockpile or, sorry, I should say, add, stock up the cupboard, add some more draft picks and prospects, while still trying to find some way of getting back on track for next season. That’s kind of what they’d like to do. But I think this is the first of their next wave of changes that are going to occur for the Pittsburgh Penguins, with Jarry being placed on waivers.”

