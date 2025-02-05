NHL Rumors: Two May Be Eyeing the Goalie Market, and the Top 30 Trade Targets

Two teams who might be eyeing the goalie market

Shane Seney of Daily Faceoff: Ben Hutton was on Daily Faceoff Live with Tyler Yaremchuk and Frank Seravalli talking about the goaltender market and who could be looking to make a move.

Hutton wonders about the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers. The Hurricanes may need to add some depth due to the uncertainty of Frederik Andersen’s health and Pyotr Kochetkov’s lack of playoff experience. With the Oilers and Stuart Skinner, there is the ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ and if they should go acquire a rental goalie as insurance.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: A look at the top 30 NHL trade targets heading into the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

1. Brock Nelson – Center – New York Islanders – Contract: Pending UFA, $6 million AAV

2. Brandon Tanev – Left Wing – Seattle Kraken – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.5 million AAV

3. Rasmus Ristolainen – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.1 million AAV

4. Bowen Byram – Left Defense – Buffalo Sabres – Contract: Pending RFA, $3.85 million AAV

5. Casey Mittelstadt – Center – Colorado Avalanche – Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.75 million AAV

6. Ryan Lindgren – Left Defense – New York Rangers – Contract: Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

7. Dylan Cozens – Center – Buffalo Sabres – Contract: 5 years remaining, $7.1 million AAV

8. Seth Jones – Right Defense – Chicago Blackhawks – Contract: 5 years remaining, $9.5 million AAV

9. Oliver Bjorkstrand – Right Wing – Seattle Kraken – Contract: 1 year remaining, $5.4 million AAV

10. Jamie Oleksiak – Left Defense – Seattle Kraken – Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.6 million AAV

11. Kyle Palmieri – Right Wing – New York Islanders – Contract: Pending UFA, $5 million AAV

12. Joel Armia – Right Wing – Montréal Canadiens – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.4 million AAV

13. Gustav Nyquist – Right Wing – Nashville Predators – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.185 million AAV

14. Connor Murphy – Right Defense – Chicago Blackhawks – Contract: 1 year remaining, $4.40 million AAV

15. Yanni Gourde – Center – Seattle Kraken – Contract: Pending UFA, $5,166,667 AAV

16. Jack Quinn – Right Wing – Buffalo Sabres – Contract: Pending RFA, $863,334 AAV

17. Ryan Donato – Center – Chicago Blackhawks – Contract: Pending UFA, $2 million AAV

18. Trent Frederic – Center – Boston Bruins – Contract: Pending UFA, $2.3 million AAV

19. Jake Evans – Center – Montreal Canadiens – Contract: Pending UFA, $1.7 million AAV

20. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – Center – New York Islanders – Contract: 1 year remaining, $5 million AAV

21. Justin Brazeau – Right Wing – Boston Bruins – Contract: Pending UFA, $775,000 AAV

22. Brian Dumoulin – Left Defense – Anaheim Ducks – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.15 million AAV

23. Ivan Provorov – Defense – Columbus Blue Jackets – Contract: Pending UFA, $6.75 million AAV

24. David Savard – Right Defense – Montréal Canadiens – Contract: Pending UFA, $3.5 million AAV

25. Zac Jones – Left Defense – New York Rangers – Contract: Pending RFA, $812,500 AAV

26. Nick Robertson – Right Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs – Contract: Pending RFA, $875,000 AAV

27. Dan Vladar – Goaltender – Calgary Flames – Contract: Pending UFA, $2.2 million AAV

28. Josh Anderson – Wing – Montreal Canadiens – Contract: 2 years remaining, $5.5 million AAV

29. K’Andre Miller – Left Defense – New York Rangers – Contract: Pending RFA, $3.872 million AAV

30. Elias Pettersson – Center – Vancouver Canucks – Contract: 7 years remaining, $11.6 million AAV

