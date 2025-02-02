NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Dallas Stars

On the Vancouver Canucks trades and their two pending UFAs

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the two Vancouver Canucks trades.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, you know, I think if, if you go, I think everybody as we’ve talked about in Vancouver, kind of hope that after last year that none of this would be an issue. And I heard that earlier in the year the Congress went out east coast swing, and I included going through Florida. And I think at one point there a small group of players got together and asked, you know, can you guys solve this? And obviously it stayed rocky.

I think there was hope after Miller came back from his leave, that maybe things would get better. But as (GM Patrik) Allvin said there, even Miller, for himself, had kind of said, maybe it’s just, he didn’t specifically ask for a trade. I think the wording there is important. But everybody knew that it was just time, right?

And I think the Rangers were the most motivated buyer, and that was the team that he really wanted to go to. So everybody worked it out for that way.

Now, other things to deal with in the aftermath of this number one, the noise around Pettersson can calm down too. I think the Canucks are determined to see how it goes for him now. I don’t think they want any noise around him. They just want him to play and see if this helps settle him down.

And also the two newest Canucks, in terms of need extensions, Marcus Patterson and Drew O’Connor. Don’t forget, Rutherford and Allvin had big impacts in them getting to Pittsburgh in the first place, and they will be eager to sign him, I signed both of them”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Dallas Stars acquisitions of Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci, and if they could be extended by the Stars.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“And I think the two other players who might need to get seen, try for extension sooner, the two guys that were acquired today by the Dallas Stars. The Stars made a deal with San Jose.

They brought in both Cody Ceci and Mikael Granlund. Jim Neil had said that he will try to talk to both of those guys about staying.

First round pick and right now that’s a fourth round pick, and it will become a third if Dallas reaches the Stanley Cup Final. Evidently, Ron, much the happiness of Edmonton, Vancouver and Calgary viewers, we are predicting the Stars are going to the Final.”