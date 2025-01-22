NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Kevin Lankinen‘s camp may slow any contract extension talks

Thomas Drance, Rick Dhaliwal, Arthur Staple and Petre Baugh of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen was eligible for a contract extension beginning on January 1st and Canucks opened talks. Lankinen’s camp may slow play this until they get a better idea of what next years salary cap could increase too.

Ryan Donato and Taylor Hall could be on the move at the deadline

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Chicago Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato is have a career year. He may not be at the top of anyone’s wishlist come trade deadline, but motor never stops, and he could be a key acquisition for someone.

He’s a depth forward that can play any position. He competes and can chip in with some offense. He carries a $2 million cap hit and may only cost someone a fourth-round pick.

NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Taylor Hall has said he wouldn’t mind remaining with the Chicago Blackhawks but realizes that he’ll likely be on the move and it’s been weighing on him.

The Columbus Blue Jackets could be interested in Brock Boeser if the Vancouver Canucks move the pending UFA

Thomas Drance, Rick Dhaliwal, Arthur Staple and Petre Baugh of The Athletic: Vancouver Canucks pending UFA winger Brock Boeser will be 28-years-old next month and is on pace for 30 goals. He should be a long-term contract candidate for the Canucks but talks have been quiet on that front.

Both sides have an idea of what the other side is looking for with regard to money and term, but since the first week of December, talks haven’t been active.

A source said that the quiet talk surrounding Boeser has nothing to do with the J.T. Miller, Elias Pettersson situation.

If nothing progresses between to the Canucks and Boeser, keep an eye on the Columbus Blue Jackets. They like the player and have the cap room and assets to make a run at a trade.

NHL Rumors: Who Are Some Hot Prospective Buyers?

Given Boeser’s cap hit ($6.65 million), any trade would likely be closer to the trade deadline when teams may have a little more cap flexibility.

