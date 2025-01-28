NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Still Want to Move J.T. Miller But How Soon Will It Be?

Will Blockbuster Trade Spur a J.T. Miller Trade?

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick and was asked if the Mikko Rantanen trade could accelerate the process for the Vancouver Canucks to trade J.T. Miller.

Gord Stellick: “It seems quite often one of these trades happens, and then, I don’t know about a flurry, but it kind of primes the pump to get them going. So when we talk next Monday, where do you think J.T. Miller’s going to be?”

Dave Pagnotta: “Vancouver continues to try and continues to kind of chip away at this. It’s hard to certainly pinpoint I guess, where he could potentially end up. This is a complicated situation for Vancouver. I think the Canucks want to put this to rest. I think they want to be able to pull the trigger on this. I think J.T. Miller is waiting as well, and wants there to be some resolution to this situation. But they don’t want to just the Canucks anyway don’t want to just do it for the sake of doing it just to get it over with.

Yeah, certainly, Carolina takes one option out of the mix. But they’ve been dealing with multiple teams for some time. And it also hasn’t just been the Rangers in this. They’ve talked to other teams as well. Other clubs have been poking around to see if there’s a fit. There’s obviously Boston and Dallas and a few other teams that have been kind of poking. It’s a complicated type of deal.

I think there’s certainly a willingness and a desire to get this done, no question, but it’s a matter of finding the right pieces. I think they modified their ask and tried to create additional opportunities like we’re suggesting. When you see a deal of this magnitude, the three-way deal kind of go down. It gets everybody kind of flowing and excited.

I wouldn’t be surprised if a week from now, he’s still a Canuck. But at the same time, I think as we get closer to the start of Four Nations, that might be kind of the landing spot, or the unofficial deadline for Vancouver’s perspective to try to pull something off here.”

