NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Want To Stay As Contenders With Any Potential Trade

Vancouver Canucks Want To Maximize Return And Remain Contenders If They Trade Elias Pettersson or J.T. Miller

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked about the Vancouver Canucks and the situation with Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller. Could the reason why the Canucks have not pulled the trigger on a trade for either player has to do with them being contenders to win?

Host: “Does this whole thing change the Canucks viewpoint of where they are in retrospect of contending?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think that’s part of the hesitancy with moving either guy, because I think they feel they’ve got a good window here. And if they’re healthy, and if (Thatcher) Demko is healthy, then I think they feel they can go on a run with at least the group they have on paper again.

Like this isn’t something that just popped up, this has been on since almost the first season these two guys were together. There was a little bit of animosity there for whatever reason, and it could simply be two different types of personalities that kind of clash. But it escalated, but they were able to contain it as best they could last season and I mean, last year, they thought they had an opportunity to chase the championship as well, a legitimate one.

They gave the Oilers a run for the money in the playoffs. So, I mean, they still feel in that room overall, if everything is copasetic that they can go on a run. That’s why it’s going to be very difficult for the Canucks management brass to pull the trigger on a deal for either of these two guys, especially in season.

Perfect world they put they let bygones be bygones. They don’t have to have dinner and hang out every day, but they can at least be decent around each other, and the room becomes a less stressful environment and all that. I don’t know if it’s going to get there, which is partly why they’re exploring their options. But again, they have to max a return, and the return has to be one that keeps them in that contender status. And that’s going to be the difficult part of navigating these discussions.”

