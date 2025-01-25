NHL Rumors: Washington Capitals Can’t Keep Both Goalies

Capitals To Keep One of Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Morning Skate with Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick and was asked about the Washington Capitals goalie situation and if they could keep both Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren.

Scott Laughlin: “Tampa, Friedge, so they lost and blew the lead in Montreal last night. Samuel Montembeault was really, really good with Jon Cooper looking on. And we know about the FNations coming up in Montreal and Boston in a couple of weeks. So he throws his hat in the ring, maybe to get that first start against Sweden. And then you go from there. Who knows? Adin Hill and Jordan Binnington are obviously in the mix as well.

And you look at what Logan Thompson did again last night (Tuesday night). He’s 22-2-3 with a couple of shutouts this season; you could make the case that Thompson should have been on the team to begin with.

I just wonder, Friedge, from a Washington standpoint, both of those goaltenders, Thompson and Charlie Lindgren, are free agents if memory serves. And I just wonder, Where do you think they end up? Can they can they keep both? Will they keep one? How do you think it works out for the league-leading Capitals right now when it comes to their goaltenders?”

Elliotte Friedman: “I think they’re gonna keep both the rest of this year. I don’t think they’re gonna be able to sign both, but I think they’re gonna keep both for the rest of the season. And I think they’ve indicated to both their guys, that’s the plan. It’s funny someone sent me a note this morning, he said that Canada’s two best goalies might not be playing. One Thompson, the other is (Mackenzie) Blackwood.

Look what he’s been doing since he got to Colorado. And Blackwood, you’ll remember he was on the Olympic team radar until it all went sideways for him in New Jersey, and so he’s a real talent, but that’s what I expect Washington to do.

It’s funny about Montembeault. I think Kelly Hrudey is one of those guys who said he wouldn’t be surprised if Montenbeault starts game one in Montreal for Canada. So he agrees with that. It would be interesting. I assumed it would be Hill or Binnington simply because they’ve got that Stanley Cup experience. But Montenbeault is certainly making his case.”

