NHL Rumors: What Center Should the Toronto Maple Leafs Target?

Who should the Toronto Maple Leafs target?

TSN: Which centers should the Toronto Maple Leafs target ahead of the March 7th NHL trade deadline?

James Duthie: “Eight weeks from the trade deadline. Who is the most intriguing candidate to fill the Leafs most important need, a third-line center: Scott Laughton, Brock Nelson, Ryan O’Reilly, Ryan Strome, or you can go off the board, Frankie.”

Frankie Corrado: “I’m going to go Ryan O’Reilly because we know it works. He was here before. He knows the coach. He knows the players. He knows the city. He knows the market. And we know that Ryan O’Reilly has the type of game that lends itself to playoff success for everything that he does well, face-off, tough matchups. You can put him on against anyone you choose to. So for all the reasons above, Ryan O’Reilly is the best fit.”

Jeff O’Neill: “Scott Laughton. He just seems like a Craig Berube-type player. He can score, he can defend, he can penalty kill. I’ve loved this guy for a bunch of years, and I’ve never known what Philly’s intention is to do with him. I don’t know how you could watch this guy play on a nightly basis and say we’re possibly going to move him. But I would love Scott Laughton in that 3C hole.”

Darren Dreger: “I’m going to Ryan Strome. I don’t think that the Flyers will take less than a first for Laughton, and I don’t think that Brad Treliving wants to give that up. For me, Ryan Strome is intriguing because I think he’ll pop in the playoffs. The question that I have with all those guys, they’re all six foot one. Berube wants some size. So how about off the board, look at Nick Bjugstad out of Utah.”

