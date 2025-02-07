NHL Rumors: Will Injuries Change the Ottawa Senators Trade Deadline Plans?

Sportsnet: Jason York on the FAN Hockey Show on the Ottawa Senators, injuries, and what they should add before the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Mike Futa: “Every time these guys get er’ going, I mean, you just kind of, but I mean, in order, I think in order this team to make noise in the playoffs, if they make the playoffs, which we certainly both hope they do. (Shane) Pinto and (Josh) Norris, it seems every time they get on a kicker, they lose a big piece.

What do you think, what do you think they, as things get closer here, if there’s one add you would like to see to this team to get themselves in the playoffs, over the hump and to hopefully go on a long run. What do you think they need?

NHL Rumors: Florida Panthers, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

York: “Well, I’m biased Mike. I always say, can you always need another defenseman? I just, I look at the right side, (Nick) Jensen and (Artem) Zub I really like. I just think he can never have enough defensemen.

And I know people keep saying top-six, top-six. But I’ll tell you something, watching David Perron the last couple games, he’s starting to get back into the feel of things. I thought he was really good night. He was, he was really good against Nashville. Because kind of remember, he missed, he missed like three months to the season.

But that’s almost Mike, you know, it’s almost making a trade without having to make a trade. He comes back. He’s healthy, but, but then you lose Norris, who I don’t think is going to be out long. I think he’s probably back sooner or later.

Hopefully, Pinto is not gone long because Mike, he’s …”

Matt Marchese: “He’s awesome.”

York: ‘… he’s a really important player, and he’s playing with, yeah, and you be in the industry for a while, you know when a guy pops, I just find he’s popping right now. And then all of a sudden, he’s out of the lineup.

And Sens fans have this joke, it’s like, why can’t we get good things? Why can’t we get nice things? It’s like you said, just when they start to start with rolling, something bad happens.

So hopefully, if those two guys are back soon, it won’t be that detrimental. But if, if Pinto is out for an extended period, of time, I’m gonna tell ya, that’s gonna leave a mark. And then maybe you probably do have to go out and get something but hopefully it’s not long term.

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Pending UFAs, and Young, Controllable Forwards

But if it’s all hands on deck, I like David Perron. I think he can add something to the mix with his experience. And he’s been in positions like this before, so I think he can really help a lot.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.