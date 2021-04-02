Last year there were 32 trades made on trade deadline day, with 55 players being involved. This year the NHL trade deadline is expected to be much quieter.

The number of trades made on deadline day over the past seven seasons.

2019-20: 32 trades

2018-19: 20 trades

2017-18: 18 trades

2016-17: 20 trades

2015-16: 19 trades

2014-15: 25 trades

2013-14: 20 trades

(breakdown of the number of trades by CapFriendly)

We’re not at deadline day yet but it’s fast approaching. At the moment there doesn’t appear to be a lot of sellers and not a lot of teams have salary cap space to work with.

‘Retained money’ and ‘money-in, money-out’ are phrases that will be used a lot heading into the deadline.

There haven’t been a lot of trades since the 2020-21 season got underway, but there were a bunch of moves beforehand.

Our 2020-21 NHL trade tracker