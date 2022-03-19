2021-22 NHL Trade Tracker

The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching – March 21st.
We’ve updated all trades to date and will continue to add when they come in.
How will this trade deadline stack up to past years?
2020-21: 17 trades, 26 players and 17 draft picks
2019-20: 32 trades, 55 players and 22 draft picks
2018-19: 20 trades, 32 players and 14 draft picks
2017-18: 18 trades, 37 players and 17 draft picks
2016-17: 18 trades, 33 players and 10 draft picks
2015-16: 19 trades, 37 players and 13 draft picks
2014-15: 24 trades, 43 players and 21 draft picks
2013-14: 20 trades, 38 players and 24 draft picks
- From NHL Media
|Player Acquired
|Date
|Player Acquired
|F - Claude Giroux
F - Connor Bunnaman
F - German Rubtsov
2024 5th round
|Mar. 19, 2022
|2024 or '251st round
Owen Tippett
2023 3rd Round
Retaining 50% salary
|D- Hampus Lindholm
D - Kodie Curran
|2022 1st round
2023 2nd round
2024 2nd round
D - Urho Vaakaneinen
D - John Moore
Retaining 50% salary
|F - Nic Deslauriers
|2023 3rd round
|F - Brandon Hagel
2022 4th round
2024 4th round
|Mar. 18, 2022
|2023 1st round
2024 1st round
F - Boris Katchouk
F - Taylor Raddysh
|D - Ben Chiarot
|Mar. 16, 2022
|2023 1st round
2022 4th round
F - Ty Smilanic
Retain 50% salary
|F - Calle Jarnkrok
|2022 2nd round
2023 3rd round
2024 7th round
Retain 50% salary
|F - Frank Vatrano
|2022 4th round
Later of NYR or WPG
|F - Nico Sturm
|Mar. 15, 2022
|F - Tyson Jost
|D - Josh Manson
|Mar. 14, 2022
|D - Drew Helleson
2023 2nd round
|G - Alex Stalock
|Mar. 2, 2022
|Future Considerations
|G - Michael McNiven
|Future Considerations
|Rights to D Michael Callahan
|Feb. 22, 2022
|2024 7th round
|G - Carter Hutton
|Feb. 22, 2022
|Future Consideration
|D - Ilya Lyubushkin
F - Ryan Dzingel
|Feb. 19, 2022
|F - Nick Ritchie
Conditional 2nd
(2023 3rd or 2025 2nd)
|F - Tyler Toffoli
|Feb. 14, 2022
|2022 or 2023 1st round
2023 5th round
conditional 2024 4th
F - Tyler Pitlick
D - Emil Heineman
|G - Andrew Hammond
|Feb. 12, 2022
|F - Brandon Baddock
|F - Anthony Richard
|Feb. 1, 2022
|F - Jimmy Huntingon
|F - Tye Felhaber
|F - Alexei Lipanov
|F - Sam Lafferty
|Jan. 5, 2022
|F - Alex Nylander
|F - Nolan Stevens
|Dec. 29, 2021
|F - Will Bitten
|G - Jon Gillies
|Dec. 15, 2021
|Future Consideration
|F - Kurtis Gabriel
|Dec. 9, 2021
|D - Chad Krys
|G - Malcolm Subban
|Dec. 2, 2021
|Future Considerations
|F - Kole Sherwood
|Nov. 30, 2021
|Future Considerations
|F - Kyle Clifford
|Nov. 16, 2021
|Future Consideration
|F - Jack Eichel
|Nov. 4, 2021
|2023 or '23 1st round
2023 or 24 2nd round
F - Alex Tuch
F - Peyton Krebs
|F - Dylan Gambrell
|Oct. 24, 2021
|2022 7th round
|D - Olli Juolevi
|Oct. 10, 2021
|F - Juho Lammikko
D - Noah Juulsen
|F - Zach Sanford
|Sept. 25, 2021
|F Logan Brown
Conditional 2022 4th round
|F - Christian Dvorak
|Sept. 4, 2021
|Conditional 2022 1st round
2024 2nd round