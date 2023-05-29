2023 Stanley Cup Final Schedule

The Florida Panthers are still waiting for the Stanley Cup Final opponent. Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden Knights goes tonight, with Game 7 scheduled for Wednesday if necessary.

Regardless of who wins in the West, the dates for the Stanley Cup Final are set.

Vegas Golden Knights or the Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers

Sat., June 3: Panthers at Golden Knights/Stars

Mon., June 5: Panthers at Golden Knights/Stars

Thu., June 8: Golden Knights/Stars at Panthers

Sat., June 10: Golden Knights/Stars at Panthers

*Tue., June 13: Panthers at Golden Knights/Stars

*Fri., June 16: Golden Knights/Stars at Panthers

*Mon., June 19: Panthers at Golden Knights/Stars

* = If necessary