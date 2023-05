2023 Stanley Cup Final Schedule

The Florida Panthers finally got their opponent for the Stanley Cup Final, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Final will get underway on Saturday in Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers

Sat., June 3: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8:00 PM ET

Mon., June 5: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8:00 PM ET

Thu., June 8: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8:00 PM ET

Sat., June 10: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8:00 PM ET

*Tue., June 13: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8:00 PM ET

*Fri., June 16: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8:00 PM ET

*Mon., June 19: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8:00 PM ET

* = If necessary