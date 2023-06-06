2023 Stanley Cup Final Schedule and Results

The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers are leaving Vegas and heading to Florida for Games 3 and 4.
The Panthers are looking to bounce back after dropping the first two games.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers
Game 1: Golden Knights 5 – Panthers 2
Game 2: Golden Knights 7 – Panthers 2
Thu., June 8: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8:00 PM ET
Sat., June 10: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8:00 PM ET
*Tue., June 13: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8:00 PM ET
*Fri., June 16: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8:00 PM ET
*Mon., June 19: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8:00 PM ET
* = If necessary