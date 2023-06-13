2023 Stanley Cup Final Schedule and Results

The Vegas Golden Knights are back at home for Game 5 and will be trying to close out the series and raise the Stanley Cup tonight in front of their fans.

The Golden Knights lead the series 3-1.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers

Game 1: Golden Knights 5 – Panthers 2

Game 2: Golden Knights 7 – Panthers 2

Game 3: Panthers 3 – Golden Knights 2 (OT)

Game 4: Golden Knights 3 – Panthers 2

Tue., June 13: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8:00 PM ET

*Fri., June 16: Golden Knights at Panthers, 8:00 PM ET

*Mon., June 19: Panthers at Golden Knights, 8:00 PM ET

* = If necessary