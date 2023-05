2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Conference Finals Schedule and Results

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

Game 1: Panthers 3 – Hurricanes 2 (4 OT)

Game 2: Panthers 2 – Hurricanes 1 (OT)

Mon., May 22: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET

Wed., May 24: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET

*Fri., May 26: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET

*Sun., May 28: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET

*Tue., May 30: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Dallas Stars

Game 1: Golden Knights 4 – Stars 3 (OT)

Sun., May 21: Stars at Golden Knights, 3 p.m. ET

Tue., May 23: Golden Knights at Stars, 8 p.m. ET

Thu., May 25: Golden Knights at Stars, 8 p.m. ET

*Sat., May 27: Stars at Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET

*Mon., May 29: Golden Knights at Stars, 8 p.m. ET

*Wed., May 31: Stars at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET

* = If necessary