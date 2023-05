2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Second Round Schedule and Results

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers

Panthers lead the series 1-0

Game 1: Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 2

Thu., May 4: Panthers at Maple Leafs; 7 p.m.

Sun, May 7: Maple Leafs at Panthers, 6:30 p.m.

Wed., May 10: Maple Leafs at Panthers, 7 p.m.

*Fri., May 12: Panthers at Maple Leafs, TBD

*Sun., May 14: Maple Leafs at Panthers, TBD

*Tue., May 16: Panthers at Maple Leafs, TBD

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils

Hurricanes lead the series 1-0

Game 1: Hurricanes 5 – Devils 1

Fri., May 5: Devils at Hurricanes, 8 p.m.

Sun., May 7: Hurricanes at Devils, 3:30 p.m.

Tue., May 9: Hurricanes at Devils, 7 p.m.

*Thu., May 11: Devils at Hurricanes, TBD

*Sat., May 13: Hurricanes at Devils, TBD

*Mon., May 15: Devils at Hurricanes, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken

Kraken lead the series, 1-0

Game 1: Kraken 5, Stars 4 (OT)

Thu., May 4: Kraken at Stars, 9:30 p.m.

Sun., May 7: Stars at Kraken, 9:30 p.m.

Tue., May 9: Stars at Kraken, 9:30 p.m.

*Thu., May 11: Kraken at Stars, TBD

*Sat., May 13: Stars at Kraken, TBD

*Mon., May 15: Kraken at Stars, TBD

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

Golden Knights lead the series 1-0

Game 1: Golden Knights 6 – Oilers 4

Sat., May 6: Oilers at Golden Knights, 7 p.m.

Mon., May 8: Golden Knights at Oilers, 8:30 p.m.

Wed., May 10: Golden Knights at Oilers, 10 p.m.

*Fri., May 12: Oilers at Golden Knights, TBD

*Sun. May 14: Golden Knights at Oilers, TBD

*Tue., May 16: Oilers at Golden Knights, TBD

TBD = To be determined

* = If necessary