2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Conference Finals Schedule and Results

Eastern Conference Finals

Panthers lead the series 1-0

Game 1: Florida 3 – NY Rangers 0

Game 2: Florida at NY Rangers – Friday, May 24th, 8:00 PM ET

Game 3: NY Rangers at Florida – Sunday, May 26th, 3:00 PM ET

Game 4: NY Rangers at Florida – Tuesday, May 28th, 8:00 PM ET

* Game 5: Florida at NY Rangers – Thursday, May 30th, 8:00 PM ET

* Game 6: NY Rangers at Florida – Saturday, June 1st, 8:00 PM ET

* Game 7: Florida at NY Rangers – Monday, June 3rd, 8:00 PM ET

Western Conference Finals

Oilers lead the series 1-0

Game 1: Edmonton 3 – Dallas 2 (2OT)

Game 2: Edmonton at Dallas – Saturday, May 25th, 8:00 PM ET

Game 3: Dallas at Edmonton – Monday, May 27, 8:30 PM ET

Game 4: Dallas at Edmonton – Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 PM ET

* Game 5: Edmonton at Dallas – Friday, May 31 TBD

* Game 6: Dallas at Edmonton – Sunday, June 2 TBD

* Game 7: Edmonton at Dallas – Tuesday, June 4 TBD