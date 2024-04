2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First-Round Schedule and Results

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals

Rangers lead series 1-0

Game 1: Rangers 4 – Capitals 1

Game 2: Capitals at Rangers — April 23, 7 p.m. ET

Game 3: Rangers at Capitals — April 26, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: Rangers at Capitals — April 28, 8 p.m. ET

Game 5: Capitals at Rangers — May 1, TBD

Game 6: Rangers at Capitals — May 3, TBD

Game 7: Capitals at Rangers — May 5, TBD