2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First-Round Schedule and Results

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Oilers lead series 1 – 0

Game 1: Oilers 7 – Kings 4

Game 2: Kings at Oilers — April 24, 10 p.m. ET

Game 3: Oilers at Kings — April 26, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Oilers at Kings — April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Kings at Oilers — May 1, TBD

Game 6: Oilers at Kings — May 3, TBD

Game 7: Kings at Oilers — May 5, TBD