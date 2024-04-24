2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs First-Round Schedule and Results

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Panthers lead the series 2-0
Game 1: Panthers 3 – Lightning 2
Game 2: Panthers 3 – Lightning 2 (OT)
Game 3: Panthers at Lightning – April 25, 7 p.m. ET
Game 4: Panthers at Lightning – April 27, 5 p.m. ET
Game 5: Lightning at Panthers – April 29, TBD
Game 6: Panthers at Lightning – May 1, TBD
Game 7: Lightning at Panthers – May 4, TBD
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Bruins 5 – Maple Leafs 1
Game 2: Maple Leafs 3 – Bruins 2
Game 3: Bruins at Maple Leafs — April 24, 7 p.m. ET
Game 4: Bruins at Maple Leafs — April 27, 8 p.m. ET
Game 5: Maple Leafs at Bruins — April 30, TBD
Game 6: Bruins at Maple Leafs — May 2, TBD
Game 7: Maple Leafs at Bruins — May 4, TBD
New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals
Rangers lead the series 2-0
Game 1: Rangers 4 – Capitals 1
Game 2: Rangers 4 – Capitals 3
Game 3: Rangers at Capitals — April 26, 7 p.m. ET
Game 4: Rangers at Capitals — April 28, 8 p.m. ET
Game 5: Capitals at Rangers — May 1, TBD
Game 6: Rangers at Capitals — May 3, TBD
Game 7: Capitals at Rangers — May 5, TBD
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders
Hurricanes lead the series 2-0
Game 1: Hurricanes 3 – Islanders 1
Game 2: Hurricanes 5 – Islanders 3
Game 3: Hurricanes at Islanders — April 25, 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 4: Hurricanes at Islanders — April 27, 2 p.m. ET
Game 5: Islanders at Hurricanes — April 30, TBD
Game 6: Hurricanes at Islanders — May 2, TBD
Game 7: Islanders at Hurricanes — May 4, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights lead the series 1-0
Game 1: Golden Knights 4 – Stars 3
Game 2: Golden Knights at Stars — April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET
Game 3: Stars at Golden Knights — April 27, 10:30 p.m. ET
Game 4: Stars at Golden Knights — April 29, TBD
Game 5: Golden Knights at Stars — May 1, TBD
Game 6: Stars at Golden Knights — May 3, TBD
Game 7: Golden Knights at Stars — May 5, TBD
Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Jets 7 – Avalanche 6
Game 2: Avalanche 5 – Jets 2
Game 3: Jets at Avalanche — April 26, 10 p.m. ET
Game 4: Jets at Avalanche — April 28, 2:30 p.m. ET
Game 5: Avalanche at Jets — April 30, TBD
Game 6: Jets at Avalanche — May 2, TBD
Game 7: Avalanche at Jets — May 4, TBD
Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators
Series tied 1-1
Game 1: Canucks 4 – Predators 2
Game 2: Predators 4 – Canucks 1
Game 3: Canucks at Predators — April 26, 7:30 p.m. ET
Game 4: Canucks at Predators — April 28, 5 p.m. ET
Game 5: Predators at Canucks — April 30, TBD
Game 6: Canucks at Predators — May 3, TBD
Game 7: Predators at Canucks — May 5, TBD
Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
Oilers lead series 1 – 0
Game 1: Oilers 7 – Kings 4
Game 2: Kings at Oilers — April 24, 10 p.m. ET
Game 3: Oilers at Kings — April 26, 10:30 p.m. ET
Game 4: Oilers at Kings — April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET
Game 5: Kings at Oilers — May 1, TBD
Game 6: Oilers at Kings — May 3, TBD
Game 7: Kings at Oilers — May 5, TBD