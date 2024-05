2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second-Round Schedule and Results

Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Canucks lead the series 2-1

Game 1: Canucks 5 – Oilers 4

Game 2: Oilers 4 – Canucks 3 (OT)

Game 3: Canucks 4 – Oilers 3

Game 4: Canucks at Oilers — May 14, TBD

Game 5: Oilers at Canucks — May 16, TBD

+ Game 6: Canucks at Oilers — May 18, TBD

+ Game 7: Oilers at Canucks — May 20, TBD

+ = If necessary