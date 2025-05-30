2025 Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers

Game 1: Panthers at Oilers, Wednesday, June 4, 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 6, 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Oilers at Panthers, Monday, June 9, 8:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Oilers at Panthers, Thursday, June 12, 8:00 p.m. ET

* Game 5: Panthers at Oilers, Saturday, June 14, 8:00 p.m. ET

* Game 6: Oilers at Panthers, Tuesday, June 17, 8:00 p.m. ET

* Game 7: Panthers at Oilers, Friday, June 20, 8:00 p.m. ET

* If necessary

The 2025 Stanley Cup Final features a rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, who faced off in last year’s thrilling seven-game series. The Panthers, defending champions, advanced to the Final by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in five games. It also took the Oilers five games to knock off the Dallas Stars.

Last year, the Panthers jumped to a 3-0 lead before the Oilers rallied to force a Game 7. Florida narrowly won 2-1 to capture their first Stanley Cup. Edmonton enters the series motivated to end a decades-long Stanley Cup drought for Canadian teams and is considered a slight favorite this year.

Both teams bring a mix of star power and depth, promising another intense battle for hockey’s ultimate prize. The Stanley Cup rematch marks only the fifth time since 1967 that the same two teams have met in consecutive Finals.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.