2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule and Results

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs lead 2-0

Game 1: Senators 2 – Maple Leafs 6

Game 2: Senators 2 – Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Game 3: Maple Leafs at Senators, Thursday, April 24, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: Maple Leafs at Senators, Saturday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET

* Game 5: Senators at Maple Leafs, Tuesday, April 29, TBD

* Game 6: Maple Leafs at Senators, Friday, May 1, TBD

* Game 7: Senators at Maple Leafs, Saturday, May 3, TBD

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Panthers lead 1-0

Game 1: Panthers 6 – Lightning 2

Game 2: Panthers at Lightning, Thursday, April 24, 6:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Lightning at Panthers, Saturday, April 26, 1 p.m. ET

Game 4: Lightning at Panthers, Monday, April 28, TBD

* Game 5: Panthers at Lightning, Wednesday, April 30, TBD

* Game 6: Lightning at Panthers, Friday, May 2, TBD

* Game 7: Panthers at Lightning, Sunday, May 4, TBD

Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals

Capitals lead 1-0

Game 1: Canadiens 2 – Capitals 3 (OT)

Game 2: Canadiens at Capitals, Wednesday, April 23, 7 p.m. ET

Game 3: Capitals at Canadiens, Friday, April 25, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4: Capitals at Canadiens, Sunday, April 27, 6:30 p.m. ET

* Game 5: Canadiens at Capitals, Wednesday, April 30, TBD

* Game 6: Capitals at Canadiens, Friday, May 2, TBD

* Game 7: Canadiens at Capitals, Sunday, May 4, TBD

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes lead 2-0

Game 1: Devils 1 – Hurricanes 4

Game 2: Devils 1 – Hurricanes 3

Game 3: Hurricanes at Devils, Friday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET

Game 4: Hurricanes at Devils, Sunday, April 27, 3:30 p.m. ET

* Game 5: Devils at Hurricanes, Tuesday, April 29, TBD

* Game 6: Hurricanes at Devils, Friday, May 2, TBD

* Game 7: Devils at Hurricanes, Sunday, May 4, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets

(Jets lead series 2-0)

Game 1: Blues 3 – Jets 5

Game 2: Blues 1 – Jets 2

Game 3: Jets at Blues, Thursday, April 24, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Jets at Blues, Sunday, April 27, 1 p.m. ET

* Game 5: Blues at Jets, Wednesday, APril 30, TBD

* Game 6: Jets at Blues, Friday, May 2, TBD

* Game 7: Blues at Jets, Sunday, May 4, TBD

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

(Series tied 1-1)

Game 1: Avalanche 5 – Stars 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3 – Stars 4 (OT)

Game 3: Stars at Avalanche, Wednesday, April 23, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Stars at Avalanche, Saturday, April 26, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 5: Avalanche at Stars, Monday, Arpil 27, TBD

* Game 6: Stars at Avalanche, Thursday, May 1, TBD

* Game 7: Avalanche at Stars, Saturday, May 3, TBD

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Series tied 1-1

Game 1: Wild 2 – Golden Knights 4

Game 2: Wild 5 – Golden Knights 2

Game 3: Golden Knights at Wild, Thursday, April 24, 9 p.m. ET

Game 4: Golden Knights at Wild, Saturday, April 24, 4 p.m. ET

Game 5: Wild at Golden Knights, Tuesday, April 29, TBD

* Game 6: Golden Knights at Wild, Thursday, May 1, TBD

* Game 7: Wild at Golden Knights, Saturday, May 3, TBD

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Kings lead 1-0

Game 1: Oilers 5 – Kings 6

Game 2: Oilers at Kings, Wednesday, April 23, 10 p.m. ET

Game 3: Kings at Oilers, Friday, April 25, 10 p.m. ET

Game 4: Kings at Oilers, Sunday, April 27, 9:30 p.m. ET

* Game 5: Oilers at Kings, Tuesday, April 29, TBD

* Game 6: Kings at Oilers, Thursday, May 1, TBD

* Game 7: Oilers at Kings, Saturday, May 3, TBD

* If necessary

