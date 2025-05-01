2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule and Results

EASTERN CONFERENCE
Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs win the series 4-2
Game 1: Senators 2 – Maple Leafs 6
Game 2: Senators 2 – Maple Leafs 3 (OT)
Game 3: Maple Leafs 3 – Senators 2 (OT)
Game 4: Maple Leafs 3 – Senators 4 (OT)
Game 5: Senators 4 – Maple Leafs 0
Game 6: Maple Leafs 4 – Senators 2
Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Panthers win the series 4-1
Game 1: Panthers 6 – Lightning 2
Game 2: Panthers 2 – Lightning 0
Game 3: Lightning 5 – Panthers 1
Game 4: Lightning 2 – Panthers 4
Game 5: Panthers 6 – Lightning 3
NHL Trade Deadline Playoff Impacts from the East
Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals
Capitals win the series 4-1
Game 1: Canadiens 2 – Capitals 3 (OT)
Game 2: Canadiens 1 – Capitals 3
Game 3: Capitals 3 – Canadiens 6
Game 4: Capitals 5 – Canadiens 2
Game 5: Canadiens 1 – Capitals 4
New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes win the series 4-1
Game 1: Devils 1 – Hurricanes 4
Game 2: Devils 1 – Hurricanes 3
Game 3: Hurricanes 2 – Devils 3 (2 OT)
Game 4: Hurricanes 5 – Devils 2
Game 5: Devils 4 – Hurricanes 5 (2 OT)
New Jersey Devils Defense Gets Boost As Dougie Hamilton Returns
WESTERN CONFERENCE
St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets
Jets lead series 3-2
Game 1: Blues 3 – Jets 5
Game 2: Blues 1 – Jets 2
Game 3: Jets 2 – Blues 7
Game 4: Jets 1 – Blues 5
Game 5: Blues 3 – Jets 5
Game 6: Jets at Blues, Friday, May 2, TBD
* Game 7: Blues at Jets, Sunday, May 4, TBD
Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
Series is tied 3-3
Game 1: Avalanche 5 – Stars 1
Game 2: Avalanche 3 – Stars 4 (OT)
Game 3: Stars 2 – Avalanche 1
Game 4: Stars 0 – Avalanche 4
Game 5: Avalanche 2 – Stars 6
Game 6: Stars 4 – Avalanche 7
Game 7: Avalanche at Stars, Saturday, May 3, TBD
NHL Trade Deadline Playoff Impacts from the West
Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights lead 3-2
Game 1: Wild 2 – Golden Knights 4
Game 2: Wild 5 – Golden Knights 2
Game 3: Golden Knights 2 – Wild 5
Game 4: Golden Knights 4 – Wild 3
Game 5: Wild 2 – Golden Knights 2
Game 6: Golden Knights at Wild, Thursday, May 1, TBD
* Game 7: Wild at Golden Knights, Saturday, May 3, TBD
Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
Oilers win the series 4-2
Game 1: Oilers 5 – Kings 6
Game 2: Oilers 2 – Kings 6
Game 3: Kings 4 – Oilers 7
Game 4: Kings 3 – Oilers 4 (OT)
Game 5: Oilers 3 – Kings 1
Game 6: Kings 4 – Oilers 6
Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.