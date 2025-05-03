2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule and Results

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs win the series 4-2

Game 1: Senators 2 – Maple Leafs 6

Game 2: Senators 2 – Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Game 3: Maple Leafs 3 – Senators 2 (OT)

Game 4: Maple Leafs 3 – Senators 4 (OT)

Game 5: Senators 4 – Maple Leafs 0

Game 6: Maple Leafs 4 – Senators 2

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Panthers win the series 4-1

Game 1: Panthers 6 – Lightning 2

Game 2: Panthers 2 – Lightning 0

Game 3: Lightning 5 – Panthers 1

Game 4: Lightning 2 – Panthers 4

Game 5: Panthers 6 – Lightning 3

NHL Trade Deadline Playoff Impacts from the East

Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals

Capitals win the series 4-1

Game 1: Canadiens 2 – Capitals 3 (OT)

Game 2: Canadiens 1 – Capitals 3

Game 3: Capitals 3 – Canadiens 6

Game 4: Capitals 5 – Canadiens 2

Game 5: Canadiens 1 – Capitals 4

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes win the series 4-1

Game 1: Devils 1 – Hurricanes 4

Game 2: Devils 1 – Hurricanes 3

Game 3: Hurricanes 2 – Devils 3 (2 OT)

Game 4: Hurricanes 5 – Devils 2

Game 5: Devils 4 – Hurricanes 5 (2 OT)

New Jersey Devils Defense Gets Boost As Dougie Hamilton Returns

WESTERN CONFERENCE

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets

Jets lead series 3-3

Game 1: Blues 3 – Jets 5

Game 2: Blues 1 – Jets 2

Game 3: Jets 2 – Blues 7

Game 4: Jets 1 – Blues 5

Game 5: Blues 3 – Jets 5

Game 6: Jets 2 – Blues 5

Game 7: Blues at Jets, Sunday, May 4, 7:00 PM ET

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars

Series is tied 3-3

Game 1: Avalanche 5 – Stars 1

Game 2: Avalanche 3 – Stars 4 (OT)

Game 3: Stars 2 – Avalanche 1

Game 4: Stars 0 – Avalanche 4

Game 5: Avalanche 2 – Stars 6

Game 6: Stars 4 – Avalanche 7

Game 7: Avalanche at Stars, Saturday, May 3, 7:00 PM ET

NHL Trade Deadline Playoff Impacts from the West

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Golden Knights win the series 4-2

Game 1: Wild 2 – Golden Knights 4

Game 2: Wild 5 – Golden Knights 2

Game 3: Golden Knights 2 – Wild 5

Game 4: Golden Knights 4 – Wild 3

Game 5: Wild 2 – Golden Knights 2

Game 6: Golden Knights 3 – Wild 2

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Oilers win the series 4-2

Game 1: Oilers 5 – Kings 6

Game 2: Oilers 2 – Kings 6

Game 3: Kings 4 – Oilers 7

Game 4: Kings 3 – Oilers 4 (OT)

Game 5: Oilers 3 – Kings 1

Game 6: Kings 4 – Oilers 6

