2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule and Results

The first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs is underway. Results and remaining schedule can be found here.
EASTERN CONFERENCE

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs win the series 4-2

Game 1: Senators 2 – Maple Leafs 6
Game 2: Senators 2 – Maple Leafs 3 (OT)
Game 3: Maple Leafs 3 – Senators 2 (OT)
Game 4: Maple Leafs 3 – Senators 4 (OT)
Game 5: Senators 4 – Maple Leafs 0
Game 6: Maple Leafs 4 – Senators 2

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Panthers win the series 4-1

Game 1: Panthers 6 – Lightning 2
Game 2: Panthers 2 – Lightning 0
Game 3: Lightning 5 – Panthers 1
Game 4: Lightning 2 – Panthers 4
Game 5: Panthers 6 – Lightning 3

Montreal Canadiens vs. Washington Capitals
Capitals win the series 4-1

Game 1: Canadiens 2 – Capitals 3 (OT)
Game 2: Canadiens 1 – Capitals 3
Game 3: Capitals 3 – Canadiens 6
Game 4: Capitals 5 – Canadiens 2
Game 5: Canadiens 1 – Capitals 4

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes win the series 4-1

Game 1: Devils 1 – Hurricanes 4
Game 2: Devils 1 – Hurricanes 3
Game 3: Hurricanes 2 – Devils 3 (2 OT)
Game 4: Hurricanes 5 – Devils 2
Game 5: Devils 4 – Hurricanes 5 (2 OT)

WESTERN CONFERENCE

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets
Jets lead series 3-3

Game 1: Blues 3 – Jets 5
Game 2: Blues 1 – Jets 2
Game 3: Jets 2 – Blues 7
Game 4: Jets 1 – Blues 5
Game 5: Blues 3 – Jets 5
Game 6: Jets 2 – Blues 5
Game 7: Blues at Jets, Sunday, May 4, 7:00 PM ET

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars
Series is tied 3-3

Game 1: Avalanche 5 – Stars 1
Game 2: Avalanche 3 – Stars 4 (OT)
Game 3: Stars 2 – Avalanche 1
Game 4: Stars 0 – Avalanche 4
Game 5: Avalanche 2 – Stars 6
Game 6: Stars 4 – Avalanche 7
Game 7: Avalanche at Stars, Saturday, May 3, 7:00 PM ET

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Golden Knights win the series 4-2

Game 1: Wild 2 – Golden Knights 4
Game 2: Wild 5 – Golden Knights 2
Game 3: Golden Knights 2 – Wild 5
Game 4: Golden Knights 4 – Wild 3
Game 5: Wild 2 – Golden Knights 2
Game 6: Golden Knights 3 – Wild 2

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
Oilers win the series 4-2

Game 1: Oilers 5 – Kings 6
Game 2: Oilers 2 – Kings 6
Game 3: Kings 4  – Oilers 7
Game 4: Kings 3 – Oilers 4 (OT)
Game 5: Oilers 3 – Kings 1
Game 6: Kings 4 – Oilers 6

