2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Schedule and Results

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: Oilers at Golden Knights, Tuesday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Oilers at Golden Knights, Thursday, May 8, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Golden Knights at Oilers, Saturday, May 10, 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Golden Knights at Oilers, Monday, May 12, 9:30 p.m. ET

* Game 5: Oilers at Golden Knights, Wednesday, May 14

* Game 6: Golden Knights at Oilers, Friday, May 16, TBD

* Game 7: Oilers at Golden Knights, Sunday, May 18, TBD

* If necessary

