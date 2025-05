2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round Schedule and Results

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs lead series 1-0



Game 1: Panthers 4 – Maple Leafs 5

Game 2: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, May 7, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 9, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Sunday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. ET

* Game 5: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, May 14, TBD

* Game 6: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 16, TBD

* Game 7: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Sunday, May 18, TBD

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule and Results

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals

Game 1: Hurricanes at Capitals, Tuesday, May 6, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 2: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, May 8, 7:00 p.m. ET

Game 3: Capitals at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 10, 6:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Capitals at Hurricanes, Monday, May 12, 7:00 p.m. ET

* Game 5: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, May 15, TBD

* Game 6: Capitals at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 17, TBD

* Game 7: Hurricanes at Capitals, Monday, May 19, TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars vs. Winnipeg Jets

Game 1: Dallas at Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Dallas at Winnipeg, Friday, May 9, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Winnipeg at Dallas, Sunday, May 11, 4:30 p.m. ET

Game 4: Winnipeg at Dallas, Tuesday, May 13, 8:00 p.m. ET

* Game 5: Dallas at Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, TBD

* Game 6: Winnipeg at Dallas, Saturday, May 17, TBD

* Game 7: Dallas at Winnipeg, Monday, May 19, TBD

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: Oilers at Golden Knights, Tuesday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 2: Oilers at Golden Knights, Thursday, May 8, 9:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: Golden Knights at Oilers, Saturday, May 10, 9:00 p.m. ET

Game 4: Golden Knights at Oilers, Monday, May 12, 9:30 p.m. ET

* Game 5: Oilers at Golden Knights, Wednesday, May 14

* Game 6: Golden Knights at Oilers, Friday, May 16, TBD

* Game 7: Oilers at Golden Knights, Sunday, May 18, TBD

* If necessary

